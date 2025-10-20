Preview: Matador Resources's Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Matador Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The market awaits Matador Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.16% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.78 1.72 1.72 EPS Actual 1.53 1.99 1.83 1.89 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -2.00 1.00

Matador Resources Share Price Analysis

Shares of Matador Resources were trading at $43.01 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Matador Resources

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Matador Resources.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Matador Resources, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $61.5, suggesting a potential 42.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chord Energy, Comstock Resources and Viper Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chord Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $137.47, suggesting a potential 219.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential 61.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $53.1, suggesting a potential 23.46% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Chord Energy, Comstock Resources and Viper Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Matador Resources Outperform 8.24% $352.98M 2.82% Chord Energy Outperform -6.36% $171.79M -4.64% Comstock Resources Neutral 90.52% $101.75M 5.72% Viper Energy Outperform 37.50% $152M 1.21%

Key Takeaway:

Matador Resources ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.24% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

