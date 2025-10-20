Earnings Preview: Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mattel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

Mattel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.10 0.20 0.95 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.03 0.35 1.14 Price Change % -16.00 3.00 15.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel were trading at $18.41 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Mattel

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mattel.

The consensus rating for Mattel is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.0 implies a potential 35.8% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and Polaris, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 361.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 263.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $54.5, suggesting a potential 196.03% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and Polaris, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mattel Neutral -5.66% $518.95M 2.48% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% Brunswick Buy 0.21% $369.70M 3.14% Polaris Neutral -5.53% $359.20M -6.58%

Key Takeaway:

Mattel ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Mattel is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Mattel

Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). Nearly 60% of its net sales were generated from North America in 2024, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Mattel's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mattel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mattel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Mattel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.