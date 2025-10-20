Exploring Weatherford International's Earnings Expectations

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Weatherford International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Anticipation surrounds Weatherford International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.01 1.44 1.71 EPS Actual 0.90 1.03 1.50 2.06 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 0.00 -3.00

Tracking Weatherford International's Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $62.29 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Weatherford International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Weatherford International.

Analysts have provided Weatherford International with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $80.83, suggesting a potential 29.76% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NOV, Archrock and Kodiak Gas Services, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 74.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Archrock, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 50.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 34.98% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for NOV, Archrock and Kodiak Gas Services, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weatherford International Outperform -14.31% $375M 9.50% NOV Neutral -1.26% $446M 1.67% Archrock Outperform 41.63% $173.97M 4.56% Kodiak Gas Services Neutral 4.26% $141.46M 2.90%

Key Takeaway:

Weatherford International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Weatherford International

Weatherford provides oilfield services and equipment to national, integrated, public, and private oil and gas operators. It does so across multiple upstream markets, including offshore, the rest of the world onshore, and US onshore, to which Weatherford has limited exposure. The Middle East, North Africa, and Asia account for over 25% of sales. Weatherford also offers manufacturing, research, and training services. Performance is reported through three segments: drilling and evaluation, well construction and completions, and production and intervention.

Breaking Down Weatherford International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.31% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Weatherford International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Weatherford International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.