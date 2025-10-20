Examining the Future: GATX's Earnings Outlook

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GATX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

The market awaits GATX's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at GATX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.09 1.71 1.85 EPS Actual 2.06 2.15 1.93 2.50 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 4.00 -1.00

Market Performance of GATX's Stock

Shares of GATX were trading at $172.02 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on GATX

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding GATX.

GATX has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $201.0, the consensus suggests a potential 16.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $147.0, suggesting a potential 14.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $93.0, suggesting a potential 45.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $144.25, suggesting a potential 16.14% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GATX Buy 11.33% $212M 2.84% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform -0.84% $397.74M 4.17% Herc Holdings Neutral 12.38% $283M -2.14%

Key Takeaway:

GATX ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

Get to Know GATX Better

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates in business segments including rail North America, rail international, Engine Leasing, and others. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.

Financial Insights: GATX

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GATX's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.33% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GATX's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): GATX's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: GATX's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for GATX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.