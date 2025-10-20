Earnings Preview For Cathay General

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cathay General will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

The announcement from Cathay General is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.1 0.95 1.08 0.95 EPS Actual 1.1 0.98 1.12 0.97 Price Change % 1.0 7.00 -4.00 2.00

Cathay General Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cathay General were trading at $45.89 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

