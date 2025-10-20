Insights Ahead: Weatherford International's Quarterly Earnings

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Weatherford International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Anticipation surrounds Weatherford International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.01 1.44 1.71 EPS Actual 0.90 1.03 1.50 2.06 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 0.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Weatherford International's Stock

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $62.29 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Weatherford International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Weatherford International.

Weatherford International has received a total of ratings from analysts

