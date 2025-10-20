A Look at Agree Realty's Upcoming Earnings Report

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agree Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Anticipation surrounds Agree Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 2.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agree Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.04 1.03 1.03 EPS Actual 1.06 1.06 1.04 1.03 Price Change % 3.00 -2.00 -2.00 2.00

Agree Realty Share Price Analysis

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $75.06 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Agree Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.