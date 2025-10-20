Preview: Cathay General's Earnings

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cathay General will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Anticipation surrounds Cathay General's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.34% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.1 0.95 1.08 0.95 EPS Actual 1.1 0.98 1.12 0.97 Price Change % 1.0 7.00 -4.00 2.00

Tracking Cathay General's Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General were trading at $45.89 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

