A Look at Community Financial's Upcoming Earnings Report

Community Financial (NYSE:CBU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Community Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Anticipation surrounds Community Financial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.91 0.91 0.88 EPS Actual 1.04 0.98 1.00 0.88 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 1.00

Tracking Community Financial's Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial were trading at $55.63 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

