Agree Realty Earnings Preview

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agree Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Anticipation surrounds Agree Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 2.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agree Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.04 1.03 1.03 EPS Actual 1.06 1.06 1.04 1.03 Price Change % 3.00 -2.00 -2.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $75.06 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Agree Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Agree Realty.

Agree Realty has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $81.0, the consensus suggests a potential 7.91% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential 59.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, suggesting a potential 45.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 41.38% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agree Realty Buy 15.04% $153.73M 0.86% Brixmor Property Group Outperform 7.54% $256.06M 2.88% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.23% $213.23M 5.03% NNN REIT Neutral 4.61% $217.96M 2.30%

Key Takeaway:

Agree Realty ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Agree Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

