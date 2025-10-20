A Look at Mattel's Upcoming Earnings Report

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mattel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

Investors in Mattel are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 16.39% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.10 0.20 0.95 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.03 0.35 1.14 Price Change % -16.00 3.00 15.00 4.00

Market Performance of Mattel's Stock

Shares of Mattel were trading at $18.41 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.