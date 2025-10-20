An Overview of Matador Resources's Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Matador Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

Anticipation surrounds Matador Resources's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 1.16% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.78 1.72 1.72 EPS Actual 1.53 1.99 1.83 1.89 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -2.00 1.00

Market Performance of Matador Resources's Stock

Shares of Matador Resources were trading at $43.01 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Matador Resources

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Matador Resources.

Analysts have provided Matador Resources with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Matador Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.