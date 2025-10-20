PennyMac Financial Servs's Earnings Outlook

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennyMac Financial Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01.

The announcement from PennyMac Financial Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.69, leading to a 7.38% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PennyMac Financial Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.15 2.83 3.02 2.90 EPS Actual 3.84 2.77 2.88 3.49 Price Change % -7.00 -3.00 -9.00 -3.00

PennyMac Financial Servs Share Price Analysis

Shares of PennyMac Financial Servs were trading at $120.01 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PennyMac Financial Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.