Earnings Outlook For Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mattel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

Investors in Mattel are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 16.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Market Performance of Mattel's Stock

Shares of Mattel were trading at $18.41 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Mattel

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mattel.

The consensus rating for Mattel is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.0 implies a potential 35.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and Polaris, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 361.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 263.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $54.5, suggesting a potential 196.03% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and Polaris, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mattel Neutral -5.66% $518.95M 2.48% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% Brunswick Buy 0.21% $369.70M 3.14% Polaris Neutral -5.53% $359.20M -6.58%

Key Takeaway:

Mattel ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Mattel: A Closer Look

Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). Nearly 60% of its net sales were generated from North America in 2024, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Mattel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Mattel's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mattel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

