Weatherford International's Earnings: A Preview

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Weatherford International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The announcement from Weatherford International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.01 1.44 1.71 EPS Actual 0.90 1.03 1.50 2.06 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 0.00 -3.00

Weatherford International Share Price Analysis

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $62.29 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Weatherford International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Weatherford International.

The consensus rating for Weatherford International is , derived from analyst ratings.

