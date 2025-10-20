Earnings Outlook For Agree Realty

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agree Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

The market awaits Agree Realty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.37, leading to a 2.83% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Agree Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.04 1.03 1.03 EPS Actual 1.06 1.06 1.04 1.03 Price Change % 3.00 -2.00 -2.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $75.06 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Agree Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Agree Realty.

The consensus rating for Agree Realty is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $81.0 implies a potential 7.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential 59.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, suggesting a potential 45.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 41.38% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agree Realty Buy 15.04% $153.73M 0.86% Brixmor Property Group Outperform 7.54% $256.06M 2.88% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.23% $213.23M 5.03% NNN REIT Neutral 4.61% $217.96M 2.30%

Key Takeaway:

Agree Realty ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Agree Realty: A Closer Look

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Agree Realty

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

To track all earnings releases for Agree Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.