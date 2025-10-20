Exploring GATX's Earnings Expectations

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GATX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

GATX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at GATX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.09 1.71 1.85 EPS Actual 2.06 2.15 1.93 2.50 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 4.00 -1.00

Market Performance of GATX's Stock

Shares of GATX were trading at $172.02 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on GATX

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on GATX.

With 1 analyst ratings, GATX has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $201.0, indicating a potential 16.85% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $147.0, suggesting a potential 14.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $93.0, suggesting a potential 45.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $144.25, suggesting a potential 16.14% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GATX Buy 11.33% $212M 2.84% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform -0.84% $397.74M 4.17% Herc Holdings Neutral 12.38% $283M -2.14%

Key Takeaway:

GATX ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind GATX

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates in business segments including rail North America, rail international, Engine Leasing, and others. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.

Key Indicators: GATX's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GATX's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.33% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GATX's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GATX's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): GATX's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GATX's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

