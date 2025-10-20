A Preview Of Badger Meter's Earnings

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Badger Meter to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

Anticipation surrounds Badger Meter's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.05 1.10 1.11 EPS Actual 1.17 1.30 1.04 1.08 Price Change % -6.00 10.00 3.00 1.00

Performance of Badger Meter Shares

Shares of Badger Meter were trading at $179.94 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Badger Meter visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.