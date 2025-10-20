Insights Ahead: Valmont Industries's Quarterly Earnings

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Valmont Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63.

Anticipation surrounds Valmont Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.76 4.36 3.62 4.00 EPS Actual 4.88 4.32 3.84 4.11 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 -3.00 10.00

Valmont Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Valmont Industries were trading at $404.86 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Valmont Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Valmont Industries.

With 3 analyst ratings, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $443.33, indicating a potential 9.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fluor, Dycom Industries and Primoris Services, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fluor, with an average 1-year price target of $56.2, suggesting a potential 86.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $304.11, suggesting a potential 24.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Primoris Services, with an average 1-year price target of $136.15, suggesting a potential 66.37% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Fluor, Dycom Industries and Primoris Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valmont Industries Buy 1.04% $321.17M -1.91% Fluor Buy -5.89% $56M 51.57% Dycom Industries Buy 14.54% $307.49M 7.40% Primoris Services Buy 20.91% $231.74M 5.66%

Key Takeaway:

Valmont Industries ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Inc, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. Its reportable segments are Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure segment, which includes the manufacturing and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. The Agriculture segment provides irrigation equipment components, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and technology solutions for precision agriculture. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States, followed by Australia, Brazil, and other regions.

Key Indicators: Valmont Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Valmont Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valmont Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valmont Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valmont Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valmont Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

