A Preview Of PACCAR's Earnings

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PACCAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

PACCAR bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.57% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.59 1.69 1.82 EPS Actual 1.37 1.46 1.66 1.85 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 3.00 -1.00

Market Performance of PACCAR's Stock

Shares of PACCAR were trading at $94.69 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PACCAR

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PACCAR.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for PACCAR, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for PACCAR visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.