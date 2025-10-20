Earnings Outlook For Waste Connections

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Waste Connections to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

The announcement from Waste Connections is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.07% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Waste Connections's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.10 1.19 1.29 EPS Actual 1.24 1.13 1.16 1.35 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 -1.00 -1.00

Waste Connections Share Price Analysis

Shares of Waste Connections were trading at $172.97 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Waste Connections

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Waste Connections.

The consensus rating for Waste Connections is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $206.55, there's a potential 19.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rollins, Veralto and Republic Services, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential 61.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $115.8, suggesting a potential 33.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Republic Services, with an average 1-year price target of $259.33, suggesting a potential 49.93% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Rollins, Veralto and Republic Services, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Waste Connections Neutral 7.07% $1.01B 3.55% Rollins Neutral 12.06% $537.67M 10.11% Veralto Neutral 6.44% $822M 8.96% Republic Services Neutral 4.62% $1.79B 4.64%

Key Takeaway:

Waste Connections ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Waste Connections: A Closer Look

Waste Connections is the third-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 113 active landfills (20 are exploration and production waste landfills and 16 are nonmunicipal waste landfills), 163 transfer stations, and 89 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2024, 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Financial Milestones: Waste Connections's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Waste Connections's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Connections's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Connections's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Connections's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, Waste Connections adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Waste Connections visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.