An Overview of Manhattan Associates's Earnings

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Manhattan Associates will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Manhattan Associates bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.33, leading to a 7.36% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.02 1.06 1.06 EPS Actual 1.31 1.19 1.17 1.35 Price Change % 7.00 6.00 -24.00 -7.00

Manhattan Associates Share Price Analysis

Shares of Manhattan Associates were trading at $196.83 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Manhattan Associates

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $229.0, the consensus suggests a potential 16.34% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SailPoint, D-Wave Quantum and Docusign, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SailPoint, with an average 1-year price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential 86.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for D-Wave Quantum, with an average 1-year price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential 87.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Docusign, with an average 1-year price target of $99.38, suggesting a potential 49.51% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SailPoint, D-Wave Quantum and Docusign, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Manhattan Associates Buy 2.68% $156.21M 21.68% SailPoint Outperform 33.13% $177.81M -0.16% D-Wave Quantum Buy 41.78% $1.98M -37.12% Docusign Neutral 8.78% $635.17M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Manhattan Associates ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

A Deep Dive into Manhattan Associates's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Manhattan Associates showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

To track all earnings releases for Manhattan Associates visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.