Insights Ahead: Genuine Parts's Quarterly Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Genuine Parts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

Anticipation surrounds Genuine Parts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.03% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.68 1.55 2.42 EPS Actual 2.10 1.75 1.61 1.88 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 0.00 3.00

Market Performance of Genuine Parts's Stock

Shares of Genuine Parts were trading at $133.1 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Genuine Parts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Genuine Parts.

Analysts have provided Genuine Parts with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $145.86, suggesting a potential 9.59% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pool, LKQ and GigaCloud Tech, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pool, with an average 1-year price target of $343.0, suggesting a potential 157.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LKQ, with an average 1-year price target of $51.0, suggesting a potential 61.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GigaCloud Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 75.21% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Pool, LKQ and GigaCloud Tech are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genuine Parts Outperform 3.39% $2.32B 5.57% Pool Neutral 0.83% $535.16M 15.23% LKQ Outperform -1.86% $1.41B 3.03% GigaCloud Tech Buy 3.78% $76.94M 8.18%

Key Takeaway:

Genuine Parts ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Delving into Genuine Parts's Background

Genuine Parts sells aftermarket automotive parts (60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) in the United States and internationally. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations, of which about two-thirds are independently owned and operated. We estimate Genuine serves around 6,000 retail locations in the US operating under the Napa Auto Parts brand, with about 80% of end-market sales derived from professional customers. Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion name in the United States, is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to more than 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Genuine Parts's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genuine Parts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genuine Parts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genuine Parts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genuine Parts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Genuine Parts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

