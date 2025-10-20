Exploring Elevance Health's Earnings Expectations

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Elevance Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96.

The market awaits Elevance Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.35 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.38% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Elevance Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 9.19 11.38 3.86 9.66 EPS Actual 8.84 11.97 3.84 8.37 Price Change % -8.00 3.00 0.00 -3.00

Tracking Elevance Health's Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health were trading at $348.77 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Elevance Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Elevance Health.

With 13 analyst ratings, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $371.77, indicating a potential 6.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Molina Healthcare, HealthEquity and Alignment Healthcare, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Molina Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $199.29, suggesting a potential 42.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $121.29, suggesting a potential 65.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alignment Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential 94.74% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Molina Healthcare, HealthEquity and Alignment Healthcare, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Centene Neutral 22.36% $2.95B -0.91% Molina Healthcare Neutral 15.66% $1.17B 5.72% HealthEquity Outperform 8.64% $232.59M 2.80% Alignment Healthcare Buy 49.03% $133.55M 12.58%

Key Takeaway:

Elevance Health ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Elevance Health is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Elevance Health Better

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Understanding the Numbers: Elevance Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Elevance Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Elevance Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Elevance Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.