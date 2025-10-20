Insights into Northrop Grumman's Upcoming Earnings

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Northrop Grumman will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.47.

Investors in Northrop Grumman are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.42 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.69 6.26 6.35 6.07 EPS Actual 7.11 6.06 6.39 7.00 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Northrop Grumman's Stock

Shares of Northrop Grumman were trading at $594.5 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Northrop Grumman

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Northrop Grumman.

Analysts have provided Northrop Grumman with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $642.0, suggesting a potential 7.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Dynamics, Howmet Aerospace and Lockheed Martin, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $356.33, suggesting a potential 40.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $206.4, suggesting a potential 65.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lockheed Martin, with an average 1-year price target of $506.0, suggesting a potential 14.89% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for General Dynamics, Howmet Aerospace and Lockheed Martin are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Northrop Grumman Buy 1.30% $2.21B 7.71% General Dynamics Outperform 8.89% $1.95B 4.43% Howmet Aerospace Outperform 9.20% $619M 8.37% Lockheed Martin Neutral 0.18% $734M 5.69%

Key Takeaway:

Northrop Grumman ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Northrop Grumman is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Northrop Grumman Better

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber, creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program, and maintains and upgrades numerous other military aircraft. Defense systems makes artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, long-range missiles, and missile defense systems. Mission systems creates and integrates a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Space systems produces satellites, sensors, space structures, and rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Northrop Grumman displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Northrop Grumman's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northrop Grumman's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northrop Grumman's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Northrop Grumman's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

