3M's Earnings: A Preview

3M (NYSE:MMM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 3M to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08.

The announcement from 3M is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.77 1.66 1.90 EPS Actual 2.16 1.88 1.68 1.98 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 2.00 -3.00

Market Performance of 3M's Stock

Shares of 3M were trading at $152.64 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on 3M

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on 3M.

The consensus rating for 3M is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $174.33 implies a potential 14.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Honeywell Intl, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Honeywell Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $232.0, suggesting a potential 51.99% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Honeywell Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3M Outperform 1.42% $2.70B 16.52% Honeywell Intl Neutral 8.09% $4.02B 9.36%

Key Takeaway:

3M outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the top for both metrics. However, it falls behind in return on equity, placing in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into 3M's Background

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Financial Insights: 3M

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, 3M showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.42% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.2, 3M adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

