Uncovering Potential: General Motors's Earnings Preview

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that General Motors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30.

General Motors bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.41 2.73 1.84 2.43 EPS Actual 2.53 2.78 1.92 2.96 Price Change % 9.00 -4.00 -1.00 -2.00

Tracking General Motors's Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors were trading at $58.38 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on General Motors

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding General Motors.

Analysts have provided General Motors with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $64.75, suggesting a potential 10.91% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ford Motor, Ferrari and Rivian Automotive, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ford Motor, with an average 1-year price target of $10.86, suggesting a potential 81.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ferrari, with an average 1-year price target of $536.4, suggesting a potential 818.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rivian Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential 75.37% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ford Motor, Ferrari and Rivian Automotive, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Motors Outperform -1.76% $4.27B 2.85% Ford Motor Neutral 4.97% $3.22B -0.08% Ferrari Buy 4.41% $940.96M 11.93% Rivian Automotive Buy 12.52% $-206M -18.18%

Key Takeaway:

General Motors ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know General Motors Better

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: General Motors's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for General Motors visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.