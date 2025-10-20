A Look Ahead: GE Aero's Earnings Forecast

GE Aero (NYSE:GE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GE Aero will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Investors in GE Aero are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.15% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at GE Aero's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.26 1.04 1.14 EPS Actual 1.66 1.49 1.32 1.15 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -2.00 3.00

GE Aero Share Price Analysis

Shares of GE Aero were trading at $300.14 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on GE Aero

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on GE Aero.

Analysts have provided GE Aero with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $295.0, suggesting a potential 1.71% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of RTX, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for RTX, with an average 1-year price target of $171.44, suggesting a potential 42.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lockheed Martin, with an average 1-year price target of $506.0, suggesting a potential 68.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $356.33, suggesting a potential 18.72% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for RTX, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GE Aerospace Outperform 21.21% $4.18B 10.57% RTX Outperform 9.43% $4.38B 2.67% Lockheed Martin Neutral 0.18% $734M 5.69% General Dynamics Outperform 8.89% $1.95B 4.43%

Key Takeaway:

GE Aerospace outperforms its peers in revenue growth, gross profit, and return on equity. It ranks at the top for revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong financial performance. In terms of return on equity, GE Aerospace also leads the group. Overall, GE Aerospace is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the aerospace industry.

Delving into GE Aero's Background

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Key Indicators: GE Aero's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: GE Aero's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GE Aero's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE Aero's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE Aero's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GE Aero's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for GE Aero visit their earnings calendar on our site.

