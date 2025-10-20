Exploring Nasdaq's Earnings Expectations

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nasdaq to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Nasdaq bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.77 0.75 0.69 EPS Actual 0.85 0.79 0.76 0.74 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Nasdaq's Stock

Shares of Nasdaq were trading at $88.59 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nasdaq

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nasdaq.

Analysts have provided Nasdaq with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $104.78, suggesting a potential 18.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tradeweb Markets, Moodys and Coinbase Global, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tradeweb Markets, with an average 1-year price target of $136.14, suggesting a potential 53.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moodys, with an average 1-year price target of $553.6, suggesting a potential 524.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coinbase Global, with an average 1-year price target of $382.15, suggesting a potential 331.37% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Tradeweb Markets, Moodys and Coinbase Global, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nasdaq Outperform 16.63% $861M 3.87% Tradeweb Markets Neutral 26.67% $343.28M 2.55% Moodys Outperform 4.46% $1.41B 15.11% Coinbase Global Buy 3.28% $1.07B 12.67%

Key Takeaway:

Nasdaq ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as it seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Key Indicators: Nasdaq's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Nasdaq visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.