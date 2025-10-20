Coca-Cola Earnings Preview

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Coca-Cola to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Coca-Cola bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.72% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coca-Cola's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.72 0.52 0.74 EPS Actual 0.87 0.73 0.55 0.77 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 2.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Coca-Cola's Stock

Shares of Coca-Cola were trading at $68.44 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Coca-Cola

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Coca-Cola.

The consensus rating for Coca-Cola is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $79.5 implies a potential 16.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and Celsius Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monster Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $71.82, suggesting a potential 4.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Keurig Dr Pepper, with an average 1-year price target of $32.64, suggesting a potential 52.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Celsius Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $62.4, suggesting a potential 8.83% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and Celsius Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coca-Cola Buy 1.39% $7.82B 13.91% Monster Beverage Buy 11.10% $1.18B 7.13% Keurig Dr Pepper Buy 6.14% $2.25B 2.21% Celsius Holdings Buy 83.91% $380.85M 10.02%

Key Takeaway:

Coca-Cola ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Coca-Cola's Background

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Coca-Cola's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coca-Cola's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coca-Cola's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coca-Cola's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coca-Cola's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Coca-Cola's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Coca-Cola visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.