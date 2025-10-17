Earnings Outlook For Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Home Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

The announcement from Home Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 0.62% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.14 1.11 0.99 EPS Actual 1.45 1.37 1.21 1.18 Price Change % 1.00 11.00 4.00 0.00

Tracking Home Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp were trading at $51.26 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

