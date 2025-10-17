Insights Ahead: Preferred Bank's Quarterly Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Preferred Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57.

The market awaits Preferred Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.43 2.33 2.38 2.37 EPS Actual 2.52 2.23 2.25 2.46 Price Change % 0.00 -7.00 1.00 3.00

Market Performance of Preferred Bank's Stock

Shares of Preferred Bank were trading at $84.57 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.