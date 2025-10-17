Insights into Cleveland-Cliffs's Upcoming Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 6.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.78 -0.61 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.92 -0.68 -0.33 Price Change % 6.00 -16.00 -3.00 -11.00

Performance of Cleveland-Cliffs Shares

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at $13.56 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Cleveland-Cliffs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $11.83, the consensus suggests a potential 12.76% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Commercial Metals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Commercial Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $62.8, suggesting a potential 363.13% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Commercial Metals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cleveland-Cliffs Neutral -3.10% $-209M -8.00% Commercial Metals Neutral -2.81% $299.92M 2.05%

Key Takeaway:

Cleveland-Cliffs ranks lower in revenue growth compared to its peers. It also has a lower gross profit margin. However, it has a higher return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

