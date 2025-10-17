Earnings Preview For BOK Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BOK Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14.

Investors in BOK Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 0.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.99 1.99 1.99 1.98 EPS Actual 2.19 1.86 2.12 2.18 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 2.00 -2.00

Performance of BOK Financial Shares

Shares of BOK Financial were trading at $104.65 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.