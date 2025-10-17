Examining the Future: Cadence Bank's Earnings Outlook

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cadence Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Investors in Cadence Bank are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadence Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.64 0.68 0.64 EPS Actual 0.73 0.71 0.70 0.73 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -5.00 5.00

Market Performance of Cadence Bank's Stock

Shares of Cadence Bank were trading at $35.82 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.