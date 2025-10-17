What's Next: Steel Dynamics's Earnings Preview

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Steel Dynamics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64.

The announcement from Steel Dynamics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Steel Dynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.06 1.38 1.42 1.97 EPS Actual 2.01 1.44 1.36 2.05 Price Change % -2.00 4.00 0.00 4.00

Market Performance of Steel Dynamics's Stock

Shares of Steel Dynamics were trading at $142.65 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Steel Dynamics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Steel Dynamics.

With 3 analyst ratings, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $151.0, indicating a potential 5.85% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Reliance and Nucor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Reliance, with an average 1-year price target of $330.33, suggesting a potential 131.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nucor, with an average 1-year price target of $156.33, suggesting a potential 9.59% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Reliance and Nucor, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Steel Dynamics Outperform -1.46% $618.47M 3.38% Reliance Outperform 0.45% $1.09B 3.26% Nucor Neutral 4.69% $1.22B 2.97%

Key Takeaway:

Steel Dynamics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Steel Dynamics is at the bottom with the lowest value. For Return on Equity, Steel Dynamics is in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Steel Dynamics lags behind its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit performance.

Delving into Steel Dynamics's Background

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Breaking Down Steel Dynamics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Steel Dynamics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.46% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Steel Dynamics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Steel Dynamics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.