Crown Holdings Earnings Preview

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crown Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99.

Crown Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 0.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Crown Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.86 1.23 1.51 1.80 EPS Actual 2.15 1.67 1.59 1.99 Price Change % 0.00 8.00 3.00 4.00

Crown Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Crown Holdings were trading at $92.34 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Crown Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crown Holdings.

The consensus rating for Crown Holdings is Buy, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.08 implies a potential 26.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AptarGroup, Ball and Silgan Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AptarGroup, with an average 1-year price target of $174.25, suggesting a potential 88.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ball, with an average 1-year price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential 36.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silgan Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $58.2, suggesting a potential 36.97% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AptarGroup, Ball and Silgan Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crown Holdings Buy 3.59% $713M 6.48% AptarGroup Outperform 6.15% $367.01M 4.27% Ball Neutral 12.81% $648M 3.96% Silgan Hldgs Buy 11.42% $299.09M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Crown Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top among its peers.

Discovering Crown Holdings: A Closer Look

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Crown Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Crown Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Crown Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

