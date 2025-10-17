Examining the Future: AGNC Investment's Earnings Outlook

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AGNC Investment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Investors in AGNC Investment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AGNC Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.40 0.42 0.50 EPS Actual 0.38 0.44 0.37 0.43 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 1.00 -4.00

Performance of AGNC Investment Shares

Shares of AGNC Investment were trading at $9.92 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

