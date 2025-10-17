Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SLB (NYSE:SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $8.93 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $18.03 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $727.15 million.

• Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $843.80 million.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

