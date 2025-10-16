A Look at Webster Finl's Upcoming Earnings Report

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Webster Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

Investors in Webster Finl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.38 1.35 1.35 EPS Actual 1.52 1.30 1.43 1.34 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 3.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Webster Finl's Stock

Shares of Webster Finl were trading at $58.2 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.