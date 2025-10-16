Huntington Bancshares's Earnings Outlook

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Huntington Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Huntington Bancshares's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Huntington Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.31 0.32 0.30 EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.33 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 1.00 0.00

Huntington Bancshares Share Price Analysis

Shares of Huntington Bancshares were trading at $16.21 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Huntington Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.