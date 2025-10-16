A Look at Ally Financial's Upcoming Earnings Report

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ally Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The announcement from Ally Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ally Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.42 0.57 0.53 EPS Actual 0.99 0.58 0.78 0.95 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 1.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial were trading at $39.7 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ally Financial

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ally Financial.

Analysts have provided Ally Financial with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $48.78, suggesting a potential 22.87% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential 16.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 357.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 614.63% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Neutral 63.53% $682.37B 14.05% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92% FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Ally Financial ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the top for gross profit. For return on equity, Ally Financial is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Ally Financial: A Closer Look

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Ally Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ally Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ally Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ally Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ally Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.55.

To track all earnings releases for Ally Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.