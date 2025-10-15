Examining the Future: ManpowerGroup's Earnings Outlook

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.5% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.50 1 1.29 EPS Actual 0.78 0.44 1.02 1.29 Price Change % -3.00% -19.00% -1.00% -3.00%

Performance of ManpowerGroup Shares

Shares of ManpowerGroup were trading at $37.97 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about ManpowerGroup

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $43.33, the consensus suggests a potential 14.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Insperity, Alight and Upwork, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Insperity, with an average 1-year price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential 53.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alight, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 82.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Upwork, with an average 1-year price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential 40.29% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Insperity, Alight and Upwork are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ManpowerGroup Neutral -0.03% $763.70M -3.28% Insperity Buy 3.30% $223M -4.33% Alight Buy -1.86% $176M -29.21% Upwork Outperform 0.94% $151.51M 5.44%

Key Takeaway:

ManpowerGroup ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, placing it in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into ManpowerGroup's Background

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that include Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives the maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from the Southern European region.

Key Indicators: ManpowerGroup's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ManpowerGroup faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.03% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, ManpowerGroup adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.