A Look at Insteel Indus's Upcoming Earnings Report

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Insteel Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The announcement from Insteel Indus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.29 0.09 0.31 EPS Actual 0.81 0.55 0.10 0.24 Price Change % 0.00% 14.00% 5.00% -2.00%

Market Performance of Insteel Indus's Stock

Shares of Insteel Indus were trading at $37.12 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.