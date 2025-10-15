October 15, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: F N B's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

F N B (NYSE:FNB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate F N B to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

F N B bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.30 0.33 0.35
EPS Actual 0.36 0.32 0.38 0.34
Price Change % 1.00% 3.00% -0.00% -1.00%

F N B Share Price Analysis

Shares of F N B were trading at $16.12 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for F N B visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FNB Logo
FNBF N B Corp
$15.96-0.96%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved