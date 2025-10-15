What to Expect from Cohen & Steers's Earnings

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cohen & Steers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

The announcement from Cohen & Steers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.72 0.74 0.78 EPS Actual 0.73 0.75 0.78 0.77 Price Change % -4.00% 1.00% 3.00% 4.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $67.04 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cohen & Steers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cohen & Steers.

Analysts have given Cohen & Steers a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $71.25, indicating a potential 6.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Artisan Partners Asset, Federated Hermes and Victory Capital Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Artisan Partners Asset, with an average 1-year price target of $45.5, suggesting a potential 32.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $52.6, suggesting a potential 21.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $75.5, suggesting a potential 12.62% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Artisan Partners Asset, Federated Hermes and Victory Capital Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cohen & Steers Outperform 12.35% $70.09M 7.11% Artisan Partners Asset Neutral 4.41% $116.87M 16.68% Federated Hermes Neutral 5.53% $279.97M 7.93% Victory Capital Holdings Buy 59.92% $247.77M 2.55%

Key Takeaway:

Cohen & Steers ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Delving into Cohen & Steers's Background

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for close to two thirds of its $79.3 billion in managed assets at the end of January 2024. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. The firm's distribution is balanced among its closed-end funds, open-end funds, and institutional accounts. During the past four calendar quarters, the company garnered 42% (27%) of its managed assets (base management fees) from institutional clients, 45% (52%) from open-end funds, and 13% (21%) from closed-end funds.

Cohen & Steers: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cohen & Steers displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cohen & Steers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.87%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cohen & Steers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cohen & Steers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

