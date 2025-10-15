A Glimpse of Commercial Metals's Earnings Potential

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Commercial Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Anticipation surrounds Commercial Metals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 1.58% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.30 0.79 0.89 EPS Actual 0.74 0.26 0.78 0.90 Price Change % 2.00% -2.00% -3.00% -1.00%

Performance of Commercial Metals Shares

Shares of Commercial Metals were trading at $60.43 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Commercial Metals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Commercial Metals.

With 5 analyst ratings, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $62.8, indicating a potential 3.92% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cleveland-Cliffs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cleveland-Cliffs, with an average 1-year price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential 80.42% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Cleveland-Cliffs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Commercial Metals Neutral -2.81% $299.92M 2.05% Cleveland-Cliffs Neutral -3.10% $-209M -8.00%

Key Takeaway:

Commercial Metals is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. However, it stands at the top for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, it is positioned in the middle among its peers.

Discovering Commercial Metals: A Closer Look

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Commercial Metals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Commercial Metals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Commercial Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

