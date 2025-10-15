Earnings Preview: WaFd

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that WaFd will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits WaFd's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.03% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WaFd's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.59 0.73 0.71 EPS Actual 0.73 0.65 0.62 0.71 Price Change % -0.00% 0.00% -2.00% -2.00%

Tracking WaFd's Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd were trading at $29.69 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

