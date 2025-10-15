Earnings Outlook For Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Commerce Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Anticipation surrounds Commerce Bancshares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.94 0.94 0.95 EPS Actual 1.14 0.98 1.01 1.02 Price Change % 2.00% -0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Tracking Commerce Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares were trading at $58.88 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

