A Peek at Glacier Bancorp's Future Earnings

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Glacier Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from Glacier Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.52 0.42 EPS Actual 0.45 0.48 0.54 0.45 Price Change % 2.00% -4.00% -1.00% 4.00%

Market Performance of Glacier Bancorp's Stock

Shares of Glacier Bancorp were trading at $49.06 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Glacier Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.